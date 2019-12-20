Man who shot and killed two armed robbers in Doña Ana County cleared of charges

Several law enforcement vehicles investigating the shooting back in May of 2019.

LAS CRUCES-DONA ANA COUNTY, NM (KTSM) – An armed man who shot and killed two attempted robbers in Doña Ana County, New Mexico in May of 2019 will not face any charges, according to officials.

The Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office said it was determined that the deadly shooting of 22-year-old Syerra Benavidez and 22-year-old Justin Barela was legally justified after reviewing the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s homicide investigation.

Officials said the armed citizen who shot them had perceived, and reacted to a viable threat to his life from Benavidez and Barela who were attempting to rob him.

“The witnesses, along with physical, digital and forensic evidence established that the situation that led to the shooting was brought about by Ms. Benavidez’s and Mr. Barela’s actions and their deaths were a legally justifiable, direct result of those actions” according to District Attorney Mark D’Antonio and Chief Deputy Gerald Byers.

Investigation

About 4 a.m., on Tuesday, May 21, the Doña Ana County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to find both Benavidez and Barela fatally shot.

Officials said the person who shot both suspects is not identified publicly because he is not being charged with a crime.

He reportedly told DASO detectives during the investigation that in the early morning, Benavidez called him and asked him if he could come and pick her up to hang out.

Authorities said he drove to the Pic Quik on Del Rey Boulevard where he picked up Benavidez who was accompanied by Barela.

Afterwards, Benavidez asked the driver to give Barela a ride to this girlfriend’s house, investigators said.

The three drove to Doña Ana where Barela said his girlfriend lived.

According to investigators, the vehicle approached a dead-end street and Benavidez, who had been texting Barela during the drive, told the driver to stop in front of a house at the dead-end.

Authorities said Benavidez pulled a knife and told the driver Barela had a gun and demanded that the driver turn over his cell phone, keys to the car, and his wallet.

Barela threatened the driver from the back seat, that if he didn’t comply with their demands, that they were going to kill him, officials said.

Investigators said the man reached for his own gun that he had in his vehicle. The investigation revealed that as the driver exited the vehicle, the shots were fired, and then he ran from the vehicle; yelling and screaming for someone to call the police.

He proceeded to run through the neighborhood, to a house where he noticed activity.

According to authorities, he told the neighbor who answered the door that he had just shot two people who tried to rob him and to please call the police and an ambulance.

He then placed the empty pistol and empty magazine on the patio table located outside, in front of the home. The driver then proceeded to wait in the front of the home until law enforcement arrived on the scene.

The comprehensive investigation was led and presented to the District Attorney’s office by Doña Ana County Sheriff’s investigators.