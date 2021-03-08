Man wanted for sexual conduct with a child in Arizona arrested as he attempted to cross into Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 57-year-old man wanted for alleged sexual conduct with a child/sexual assault in Arizona was arrested in Tornillo on Sunday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested the man, a U.S. Lawful Permanent Resident, at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Tornillo. As the man was traveling into Mexico, CBP officers learned that he had an active warrant issued by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Phoenix, Ariz., for six counts of sexual conduct with a child/sexual assault.

He was turned over to local authorities to await extradition to Arizona.

“CBP Officers enforce many federal, state, and local laws, including the apprehension of wanted individuals,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection Marcelino Serna Port Director Eric Fernandez. “The apprehension of an individual wanted for crimes against a child is of utmost importance.”