Man wanted for sexual conduct with a child in Arizona arrested as he attempted to cross into Mexico

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 57-year-old man wanted for alleged sexual conduct with a child/sexual assault in Arizona was arrested in Tornillo on Sunday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested the man, a U.S. Lawful Permanent Resident, at about 4 p.m. Sunday at the the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Tornillo. As the man was traveling into Mexico, CBP officers learned that he had an active warrant issued by the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office in Phoenix, Ariz., for six counts of sexual conduct with a child/sexual assault.

He was turned over to local authorities to await extradition to Arizona.

“CBP Officers enforce many federal, state, and local laws, including the apprehension of wanted individuals,” said U.S. Customs and Border Protection Marcelino Serna Port Director Eric Fernandez. “The apprehension of an individual wanted for crimes against a child is of utmost importance.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Reggaetón artist, Sebastian The DJ stops by KTSM to discuss his new hit single, "Rompehielo"

Legacy of Women's Rights Activist from Juarez

UTEP experiences campus-wide network issues

El Paso Catholics weigh in on controversial Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Crime Files: Lucostal Leon Holley

State of Texas: Questions as Governor ends mask mandate

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime