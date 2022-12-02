EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man sought in Colorado and with an outstanding arrest warrant, was apprehended at the Ysleta border crossing by Customs and Border Protection Officers.

On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, a 32-year-old male Mexican citizen, arrived at the port of entry via the vehicle lanes and CBP’s primary inspection system revealed an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

The man was secured and escorted to secondary inspection for further inspection where biometric verification confirmed his identity along with the active warrant for homicide out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, Brighton, Colorado.

The individual was arrested by CBP officers and turned over to local authorities pending extradition to the originating agency.