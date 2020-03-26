Man suspected of transporting illegal aliens leads Border Patrol agents on brief chase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) -- Medical professionals throughout the country are working on the frontline to protect not just your health, but theirs as well.

As COVID-19 continues to put added pressure on those in the medical field, the message to stay at home becomes more and more crucial.

KTSM spoke with one El Paso phlebotomist who wanted to remain anonymous, however shared her experience through this pandemic.

Phlebotomists are responsible for drawing blood from patients for multiple reasons, including lab testing.

She said patients at her clinic are cooperating as best they can when it comes to either having to post-pone or rescheduling appointments if necessary, "The fact that patients are being understanding that they don't need to come in, they won't come in If not needed or they can wait and hold off on it. We've seen both."

She said the clinic has upped its sanitary measures, and its staff are well prepared with gloves and face masks.

"As far as patients, we have already provided hand sanitizer and tissue up in the front while signing in, but I actually see the patients using them now."

However, a lack of consideration from some patients is also being noticed, "I do see a lot of patients not being considerate for others. They have the mentality of 'Well if it's going to happen it's going to happen.' Don't think like that. There's people out there worried and actually taking all the measures they can to not get this virus, to not come home to their kids with it, to just stay safe."

While medical professionals keep working on the frontline during the COVID-19 spread, they remind patients to plan ahead if they can.