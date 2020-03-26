Breaking News
COVID-19 cases in El Paso shoots up to 21

Man suspected of transporting illegal aliens leads Border Patrol agents on brief chase

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents who are assigned to the Ysleta Border Patrol station have arrested a person who is suspected of transporting illegal aliens.

According to officials, on Wednesday afternoon, agents attempted to pull the suspect’s vehicle over. The suspect then allegedly drove off and tried to evade agents.

Officials said the suspect then exited the moving vehicle from the passenger door and was injured in the process.

Agents tended to the injured person and contacted EMS, officials said. Agents stayed with the suspect until emergency workers arrived.

The illegal aliens were taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso healthcare worker shares efforts to protect patients, staff during COVID-19 outbreak

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso healthcare worker shares efforts to protect patients, staff during COVID-19 outbreak"

Montana Vista officer-involved shooter dies

Thumbnail for the video titled "Montana Vista officer-involved shooter dies"

Camp lawyer for migrants in Matamoros Mexico explains 'lack of due process'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Camp lawyer for migrants in Matamoros Mexico explains 'lack of due process'"

Lawyer Charlene DCruz describes being embedded in caravan with 6000 migrants in Nov 2018 from Central America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawyer Charlene DCruz describes being embedded in caravan with 6000 migrants in Nov 2018 from Central America"

self-quarantine guidelines

Thumbnail for the video titled "self-quarantine guidelines"

EPISD offers free meals during school closure

Thumbnail for the video titled "EPISD offers free meals during school closure"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link