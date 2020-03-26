Man suspected of transporting illegal aliens leads Border Patrol agents on brief chase

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Border Patrol agents who are assigned to the Ysleta Border Patrol station have arrested a person who is suspected of transporting illegal aliens.
According to officials, on Wednesday afternoon, agents attempted to pull the suspect’s vehicle over. The suspect then allegedly drove off and tried to evade agents.
Officials said the suspect then exited the moving vehicle from the passenger door and was injured in the process.
Agents tended to the injured person and contacted EMS, officials said. Agents stayed with the suspect until emergency workers arrived.
The illegal aliens were taken into custody.