Man suspected of killing Erika Gaytan appears for court

Local

by: Aaron Montes

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man suspected of killing an El Paso mother appeared in District Court on Monday.

Ricardo Marquez, 28, faces charges for the murder of Erika Gaytan who went missing after attending a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum with the suspect almost two years ago. She has not been seen or heard since family and friends last spoke with her the night of the concert.

Gaytan is the mother of a 7-year-old.

Her family continues the search for her body in the nearby Monte Vista area, where many presume Marquez left her. A vehicle he drove was allegedly spotted on surveillance video.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Man suspected of killing Erika Gaytan appears for court

Mutt Mondays: Keep your pets safe during the summer

School districts returning to face-to-face learning in Fall

Teen falls from truck, dies from injuries

Father dies after losing control of car

Police investigate shooting of teen

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link