Man suspected of killing Erika Gaytan appears for court

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man suspected of killing an El Paso mother appeared in District Court on Monday.

Ricardo Marquez, 28, faces charges for the murder of Erika Gaytan who went missing after attending a concert at the El Paso County Coliseum with the suspect almost two years ago. She has not been seen or heard since family and friends last spoke with her the night of the concert.

Gaytan is the mother of a 7-year-old.

Her family continues the search for her body in the nearby Monte Vista area, where many presume Marquez left her. A vehicle he drove was allegedly spotted on surveillance video.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.