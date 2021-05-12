Man suspected of breaking into 2 Las Cruces businesses arrested

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man suspected of breaking into two businesses in the Mesquite Historic District and causing thousands of dollars of damage has been arrested.

25-year-old Joel Arciniega Saenz was located Tuesday by Las Cruces Police on the 300 block of East Griggs Avenue. Saenz was arrested on a warrant. He is charged with two counts of criminal damage to property, one count of burglary of a vehicle and one count of non-residential burglary. All of these charges are are fourth-degree felony counts according to LCPD.

The damage to the businesses was found early on April 24. LCPD leaned that the windows of Beck’s Roasting House and Creamery had been shattered and the restaurant was vandalized. Inside a message directed at homosexuals was written in permanent marker. The damage to the restaurant is estimated at more than $5,000.

The same morning LCPD learned that windows at Las Cruces Abstract and Title Company were also broken along with windows of an F-150 owned by the business were also broken. The damage to the title company is about $1,760.



Saenz was seen in surveillance video from at Las Cruces Abstract allowing police to identify him. He was booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Center.



