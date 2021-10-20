Man stabbed multiple times South Central; EPPD investigating

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Ruben Espinoza | KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police (EPPD) are investigating a stabbing in a South Central neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital.

According to EPPD, their Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit is investigating the incident that happened along the 1600 block of Magoffin, shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

One man was stabbed multiple times and transported to UMC; the man’s condition is unknown at this time.

CAP continues to investigate the incident, no other information has been released.

Look for updates on KTSM.com and in our later newscasts.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Sinaloa cartel operatives moved drugs in El Paso parking lots and safe houses

10-19-21 IRS Reporting Package 6P

KTSM 6pm news update 10/19/2021

KTSM 5pm news update 10/19/2021

10-18-21 10p safest cities to live

KTSM 6pm news update 10/18/2021

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime