Man stabbed multiple times South Central; EPPD investigating

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police (EPPD) are investigating a stabbing in a South Central neighborhood that sent one man to the hospital.

According to EPPD, their Crimes Against Persons (CAP) Unit is investigating the incident that happened along the 1600 block of Magoffin, shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

One man was stabbed multiple times and transported to UMC; the man’s condition is unknown at this time.

CAP continues to investigate the incident, no other information has been released.

