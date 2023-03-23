EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is accused of assaulting an officer when police were trying to arrest him for a previous incident in which he allegedly hit an elderly man.

The suspect was identified by the El Paso Police Department as 40-year-old Jeffrey Alan Battle. The incident happened shortly after midnight Thursday in the 300 block of West Missouri Avenue.

Officers patrolling the area recognized him and knew he had a warrant out for his arrest, police said. When approached, Battle ran inside an apartment and shut the door on one of the officers.

El Paso Police said Battle was ordered to stop but he instead threw a glass pipe at the officers and continued to run toward an apartment. Officers attempted to use a stun gun to restrain him, but they were unsuccessful.

During the confrontation, police said Battle struck one of the officers, causing a fracture. He was later placed in custody and found to be in possession of marijuana.

Battle was charged with aggravated assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest, evading arrest or detention, possession of marijuana under 2 ounces, and possession of drug paraphernalia with a total bond of $23,300.

He was also charged for his outstanding warrant of injury to an elderly with an additional $40,000 bond. Battle was booked into the El Paso County Jail.