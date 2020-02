EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A man was murdered in downtown Juarez as he was picking up his daughter from school.

Today, in Colonia Chavena, a man died after being shot multiple times.

The shooting took place outside of a Catholic private school in Juarez, where his daughter was a student.

The victim was shot in the presence of his daughter as he was getting inside of his vehicle.

The student was inside the vehicle and was not injured at the time of the murder.

The victim has not yet been identified.