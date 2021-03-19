Man shot in El Paso Lower Valley; person in custody, police say

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was shot in El Paso’s Lower Valley and a person was taken into custody Friday night, according to the El Paso Police Department.

Investigators said it happened at 849 Lafayette Drive, near Yarbrough Drive. An internet search showed the location to be an apartment complex. Police sent the alert just before 10 p.m.

The extent of the victim’s injuries was not immediately clear.

As of late Friday night, police had yet to identify those involved or reveal a possible motive for the shooting.

