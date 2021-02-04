Man shot by EPPD officer in January arrested

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police have arrested the man shot by an officer in January while serving a warrant on his South-Central El Paso home.

Alejandro Fernandez, 32, is charged with Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant (six counts), and Evading Arrest or Detention with a Motor Vehicle following the incident that resulted in Fernandez being shot by an EPPD Officer.

It happened around 10 a.m. on January 15, 2021, in the 5900 block of Tejas, south of Bassett Place. EPPD’s gang unit was serving a warrant of Fernandez, who was wanted on outstanding warrants when he allegedly drove his car toward EPPD officers.

One of the officers fired at Fernandez, striking him. He was transported to UMC for treatment of his injuries and was arrested when he was released January 27. He is being held on bonds totaling $603,000.