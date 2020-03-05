Man shot at Juarez airport; woman dies of heart attack, officials say

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A man was shot outside of the Juárez airport Wednesday night and a woman at the scene suffered a heart attack, according to Mexican officials.

Police told a KTSM crew that several suspects were waiting for a man to arrive at Abraham González International Airport. The man was then shot as he approached a vehicle drop-off area, they said.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, his condition unknown. Police said the suspects were able to get away.

Our crew at the scene said a woman who witnessed the incident died of a heart attack, according to officials.

Abraham González International is popular with many El Pasoans who find it easier and less expensive to fly internationally from Juárez.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

KTSM Video Center

McAllen Mayor leads community walk to combat obesity

Thumbnail for the video titled "McAllen Mayor leads community walk to combat obesity"

Fire reported at El Paso Courthouse parking garage

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fire reported at El Paso Courthouse parking garage"

Pence says task force pushing to expand testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pence says task force pushing to expand testing"

WATCH: Post Super Tuesday coverage; plus election headlines for March 4

Thumbnail for the video titled "WATCH: Post Super Tuesday coverage; plus election headlines for March 4"

Bishop of El Paso preparing for Coronavirus in El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bishop of El Paso preparing for Coronavirus in El Paso"

Agricultural truck traffic at Pharr TX International Bridge

Thumbnail for the video titled "Agricultural truck traffic at Pharr TX International Bridge"
More Local

More crime

More Crime