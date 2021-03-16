Man sentenced to 190 months in prison for trafficking meth and assaulting a co-defendant in custody

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison for his role in trafficking methamphetamine and assaulting a co-defendant in his case while in custody.

Gerardo Paz, 53, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of methamphetamine on Jan. 2. Federal agents say they witnessed Paz transport approximately eight kilograms of methamphetamine to the residence of Francisco Contreras, the co-defendant in the case.

Paz confronted Contreras on Jan. 4 and allegedly assaulted him in a detention holding facility’s visitation area.

Federal Judge Kathleen Cardone sentenced Contreras to 30 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to posses with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of mehtamphetmaine.

“Methamphetamine destroys lives and ruins families. Those that peddle this dangerous, illegal drug in our communities should know that profiteering from death and destruction will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Hoff. “Today’s 190-month sentence should serve as a warning to those that choose to bring this poison into the El Paso community,”

