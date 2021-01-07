Man pleads guilty to a charge in case where car chase crash killed Fabens teacher

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The man accused of killing a Fabens High School teacher in a crash after driving drunk and leading law enforcement on a 100 mph car chase plead guilty to a charge in the case.

Jonathan Andrew Alvarez, pleaded and was convicted for intoxication manslaughter for his role in a crash that led to the death of Heriberto ‘Eddie’ Santillana on April 19 in Tornillo. His sentence will last for 23 years, according to El Paso County records.

An police affidavit of the case claimed Alvarez led police on a chase after drinking a 12-pack of beer prior to the crash.

He pleaded not guilty to a murder and manslaughter charge, according to El Paso County records.

