Man pleads guilty in infant death case, capital murder charge dismissed

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the El Paso Police Department

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man charged with bodily injury to a baby has pleaded guilty and a capital murder charge has been dismissed, according to El Paso County records.

Pedro Favela Salgado, who was arrested in May 2019, will serve five year sentences concurrently for two counts of injury to a child with bodily injury.

Salgado was arrested after the Crimes Against Persons unit of the El Paso Police Department believed he was responsible for the death of the baby’s injuries and failed to call 911 after she became responsive.

Court documents said Salgado allegedly shook the baby by the face because she cried during a televised soccer game.

The 5-month-old child America Salgado was taken to an area hospital after authorities were called to a West Side apartment. She later died of her injuries allegedly sustained at home.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Update, reminders on City of El Paso's curbside recycling program

City of El Paso allocating 20 percent of weekly vaccines for those aged 75 and older

Officer-Involved Shooting

Homeless moved from an alleyway, county looking for solutions

Winter Gardening

Winter fashion tips from an El Paso stylist

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link