Man pleads guilty in infant death case, capital murder charge dismissed

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man charged with bodily injury to a baby has pleaded guilty and a capital murder charge has been dismissed, according to El Paso County records.

Pedro Favela Salgado, who was arrested in May 2019, will serve five year sentences concurrently for two counts of injury to a child with bodily injury.

Salgado was arrested after the Crimes Against Persons unit of the El Paso Police Department believed he was responsible for the death of the baby’s injuries and failed to call 911 after she became responsive.

Court documents said Salgado allegedly shook the baby by the face because she cried during a televised soccer game.

The 5-month-old child America Salgado was taken to an area hospital after authorities were called to a West Side apartment. She later died of her injuries allegedly sustained at home.