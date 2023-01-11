EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 30-year-old man was killed when an SUV driven by a teenage girl failed to yield the right of way and crashed into his car in Northeast El Paso on Monday evening, police said.

The crash happened at the 10400 block of Dyer at 6:17 p.m.

Police say 17-year-old Idali Ortiz, resident of Northeast El Paso, Texas, was driving a 2020 silver Nissan Pathfinder northbound on Dyer and entered the left turning lane in order to make a left turn.

The investigation by EPPD’s Special Traffic Investigations Unit identified the victim of this incident as 30-year-old Edwin Roman. He was driving southbound a 2013 silver Ford Focus at a high rate of speed.

According to the investigation, Ortiz failed to yield the right of way to Roman and caused a T-bone crash between both vehicles, causing the Pathfinder rolling over at least once before coming to a stop.

In the Pathfinder was a 15-year-old female passenger who was transported to the University Medical Center hospital along with Ortiz where both had surgery performed due to life-threatening injuries sustained form the crash.

Roman unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and the 15-year-old female remains in critical condition.

According to El Paso Police department, the main contributing factor in this crash is the driver of the Nissan Pathfinder failing to yield the right of way to the Ford Focus. Speed on the part of Ford Focus is also a factor in the collision. Investigation continues.

This is the 3rd traffic fatality compared to 1 at this time in 2022.