Man killed after falling of dirt bike in East El Paso drainage canal

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) says a man is dead after an incident in an East El Paso drainage canal.

Sunday evening, EPPD officers from the Mission Valley Regional Command Center responded to a call of a crash involving a motorcyclist.

A passerby observed 53-year-old David Herrera unconscious in the canal area south of Blackie Chesher Park and called for help. The responding Officers found that Herrera had died and that the crash could have happened earlier in the day. El Paso Police Department

Investigators from the Special Traffic Investigations Unit responded to help in the investigation and found that Herrera was driving the dirt bike eastbound in the canal when he came upon a sudden drop-off.

Investigators say Herrera was unable to stop and fell onto a lower portion of the canal.

EPPD officers remind the public that the canal area is not open for any vehicles or persons to travel on.

Officials add that since this death did not occur on a public street, it will not be counted in the traffic fatality numbers.

