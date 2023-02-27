EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An 18-year-old man who pointed a handgun at an officer during a traffic stop and then tried to flee from police was arrested Monday, Feb. 27 at Bassett Place mall in Central El Paso, El Paso Police say.

The incident began around 11:30 when a police officer initiated a traffic stop of an SUV in Northeast El Paso at Railroad and McCombs.

The man pointed a gun at the officer and took off, police say. Police pursued the suspect who crashed the car he was driving near Geronimo and Montana.

Still attempting to flee from officers, the suspect ran toward Bassett Place mall.

Initial reports state that the individual was running with a gun toward the mall.

The man was arrested at one of the main doors of the mall on the northside facing Montana.

The investigation is ongoing and police say they will release more information later.

Police add that there is no danger to the community.