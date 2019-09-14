Man hospitalized with serious injuries in Northeast stabbing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An early morning stabbing in Northeast El Paso sent one person to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

It happened at 12:25 a.m. in the 5700 block of Waycross Avenue, just blocks from Irvin High School. According to El Paso Police, the victim was a man in his 30s.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. As of Saturday morning, police had not received an update on the victim’s condition. At this time, there is no word on whether an arrest was made.

