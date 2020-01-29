Man hailed ‘Walmart Hero’ tracked down in Memphis, Tennessee; shares his story

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG/KTSM) — A man living on the streets of Memphis is being hailed as a hero after police say he saved a baby and helped others in the midst of the horrific El Paso Walmart shooting on August 3.

Following the tragic events, the El Paso Police Department tried finding down the man they called a hero, to honor his acts of bravery.

Police say not only did he rescue the baby, but he went back inside the store, grabbed towels, packed wounds, helping others who were injured.

Now nearly six months later, the man now identified as Lazaro Ponce, 43, tells his side of the story.

“We pretty much just went about our daily lives and had no idea,” Crystal Roberts, Ponce’s wife said.

Ponce and his wife Crystal are homeless, our sister station WREG tracked them down by driving around the streets of Memphis asking if anyone recognized them.

The couple says they were living in a homeless shelter near the Walmart at the time of the shooting. They left soon after traveling to other states before settling in Tennessee.

“All of a sudden I just look up at the guy shooting, shot this woman in the head and he started opening fire on people outside,” Roberts said.

She then hid behind a shopping cart, Ponce said once he realized he heard gunfire, the adrenaline kicked in.

” I said to hell with this, I got to come back and get my wife,” Ponce said.

That’s when he noticed a woman shot, holding her baby.

“I see the baby and I told her, ‘Hey look, give me the baby please before this guy comes back and finishes me, you off and the baby,” Ponce said.

He ran out and gave the child to paramedics, but he wasn’t done.

“I go back in and tried to help more people in there. I helped a guy in a wheelchair,” Ponce said.

Ponce, unaware investigators were looking for him until his wife saw an article with his picture.

He now knows at least one child from that tragic day now has a chance at life.

“I’m happy, I’m glad he’s going to have a future. He’s going to have a life, grow up and have a family,” Ponce said.