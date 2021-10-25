Man found dead at Far East El Paso truck stop

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) officials are investigating the discovery of a man’s body at a Far East El Paso truck stop Monday.

According to the EPCSO, on Monday, October 25, at approximately 12:00 p.m. deputies responded to
a report on an unattended death at the Flying J truck stop, at the corner of I-10 and Horizon.

Witnesses tell KTSM that the man’s body was found inside of a semi-truck at the Flying J Truck Stop. The witness went on to say that the man was involved in an altercation on Sunday night, before climbing into the truck for the evening.

EPCSO officials add that the investigation is ongoing and additional information will be released upon notification of the next of kin.

