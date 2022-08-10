EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to arrest documents, a man driving a car after a party over the weekend was shot by a backseat passenger after they were shooting guns into the air.

As KTSM previously reported, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested Isaac Carlos, 18, for reportedly shooting and killing 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez early Sunday morning, Aug. 7, at the 3700 block of North Zaragoza.

An arrest affidavit states Carlos and Rodriguez were leaving a “mansion party” located at 5081 Fort Defiance in Far East El Paso around four in the morning with two other males and a juvenile female.

A witness who was in the back seat of the car told investigators Rodriguez was driving the car after leaving the party while Carlos was in the middle of the back seat. The witness said the suspect started shooting a small handgun outside the windows into the air as they were driving.

The witness said they continued to drive and turned south onto Zaragoza Road from Montana

Avenue when he heard a loud gunshot and then heard Carlos ask Rodriguez: “Zay did I shoot you?”

The documents state the witness noticed Rodriguez immediately slumped over unconscious while he was still driving.

The witness said they then pulled Rodriguez out of the car and put him in the backseat and drove towards the Hospitals of Providence East Campus located at 3280 Joe Battle. The subjects got off the vehicle to flag down hospital staff, and after Rodriguez was taken by staff, they all left.

That’s where Rodriguez was pronounced dead later that morning and El Paso Police were dispatched in reference to a male subject being brought in with a gunshot wound.

When detectives met with the suspect’s stepmother, documents state she said he told her that while he was in the back seat of the vehicle, he was “clearing the gun”, and it went off striking Rodriguez.

Documents state the suspect told detectives after being read his Miranda warnings, that all he wanted to say was that it was an accident, and then requested an attorney.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store