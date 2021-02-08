Man dies in vehicle collision with metal utility pole in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 26-year-old man died after a a vehicle collided with a metal utility pole in East El Paso on Sunday – the seventh traffic related fatality for 2021.

The El Paso Police Department says Angel Sanchez died early Sunday morning when a vehicle he was riding in struck a pole on the 11500 block of Montana Avenue. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Geena Quintana, 25, who was driving a black BMW was traveling East with Sanchez when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the pole. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she still remains.

“Investigators believe alcohol is a contributing factor and charges are pending against Quintana,” a news release states.