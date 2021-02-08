Man dies in vehicle collision with metal utility pole in East El Paso

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 26-year-old man died after a a vehicle collided with a metal utility pole in East El Paso on Sunday – the seventh traffic related fatality for 2021.

The El Paso Police Department says Angel Sanchez died early Sunday morning when a vehicle he was riding in struck a pole on the 11500 block of Montana Avenue. He succumbed to his injuries at the scene, according to law enforcement.

Geena Quintana, 25, who was driving a black BMW was traveling East with Sanchez when the vehicle left the roadway and struck the pole. She suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she still remains.

“Investigators believe alcohol is a contributing factor and charges are pending against Quintana,” a news release states.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

El Paso Parks and Recreation Dept. Youth activities - KTSM 9 News Today

El Pasoan reunites with cat who was missing for nearly two years

Man critical in hospital after shooting in west El Paso early Monday morning

Bar sees increase in to-go orders on Game Day

El Paso COVID-19 Cases -- 2.7.21

Serious crash closed I-10 West at Hawkins, one person injured

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link