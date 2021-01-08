Man dies in single-vehicle collision in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department said a man died after a single-vehicle collision near the intersection of Montwood and Pacheco drives, near Yarbrough Drive, early Friday morning.
EPP’s Special Traffic Investigations unit were called to the crash at 12:25 a.m.
There were no other injuries reported, according to police.
We will provide updates as soon as we learn more.
