EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to El Paso Police Department, a 80-year-old man died in a car accident on August 29, 2022 in the 1800 block of Hunter.

The preliminary investigation from Special Traffic Investigations revealed a 2000 Ford Taurus driven by driven by Rodolfo Loya was exiting the parking lot at the Food City and was entering Hunter Road when he was struck.

The second vehicle was a 2011 Nissan Sentra driven by 25-year-old Miguel Nevarez.

According to the report, Loya failed to yield the right of way to Nevarez when he entered Hunter Road from the parking lot. Loya was transported to the hospital where he later died.

This is the 48th traffic fatality of the year compared to 45 at the same time last year.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store