Man convicted in 1994 rape captured in Oklahoma

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Sheriff’s Office says the man who ran away from a Horizon City halfway house for convicted sex offenders in early April was captured last week in Oklahoma.

Dewey Taylor Hosxie, 62, fled from the center on April 2 when he went to a healthcare appointment at the VA in Central El Paso and failed to return to Horizon City.

On July 5, Hosxie was taken into custody by the Veteran Affairs Federal Police Department and booked into the Muskogee County Jail. He will remain in Oklahoma until he is extradited to El Paso to face charges.



Original Report

The El Paso Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a wanted sex offender who left the Transitional living center in Horizon and never returned Tuesday.

Dewey Taylor Hosxie, 62, left the halfway house in order to go to an appointment in the 500 block of N. Piedras. He is then suspected of cutting off his ankle monitor near the 5000 block of Alabama St., near McKelligon Canyon and William Beaumont Army Medical Center.

Hosxie was convicted of aggravated rape of a 28-year-old woman in 1994. He is currently on parole for the aggravated rape charge and possession of a deadly weapon in a penal institution. EPCSO says he’s now facing an additional charge of a parole violation and failure to comply with a sex offenders duty to register.

He is described as a white male, gray, balding hair. Hosxie is 5’6″ tall and weighs approximately 177 pounds. He is known to wear glasses and has previously worn a beard to disguise his identity.

If you have information on the location of Dewey Hosxie, please contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s office at (915) 538-2008.