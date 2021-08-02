AFFIDAVIT: Intoxication manslaughter suspect was leaving party before traveling wrong way on I-10

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – Mario Ernesto Martell, accused of intoxicated manslaughter, was leaving a quinceanera before allegedly driving the wrong way on Interstate 10 on Sunday, according to a police affidavit.

The document states Martell was found standing on the side of the road near the Tornillo overpass shortly after his vehicle and another collided head on. Police allege Martell had watery, bloodshot eyes and spoke with slurred speech during a brief conversation.

“I observed no visible injuries on the defendant (Martell) other than minimal blood spot on his left palm,” the affidavit states.

Martel had allegedly driven his White 2021 Toyota 4Runner on the wrong side of the highway when it collided with a Grey 2012 Toyota Highlander.

When asked to provide his drivers license, Martel provided his GECU debit card, according to a police affidavit. He then allegedly told police he had just left a quinceanera.

“The defendant stated ‘I got to the quinceanera and drank two or three beers tops,” the affidavit states. “I asked him again if he drank at the quinceanera state ‘Yes a beer or two, nothing major.”

Police announced Martell’s arrest on Monday, where he was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for an intoxication manslaughter charge.

The affidavit states authorities found individuals in the Grey 2012 Toyota Highlander trying to get out after the collision. Five children were able to exit the vehicle through the back-door windshield with assistance from a sheriff’s deputy.

But in the front, authorities found a passenger holding the neck of Maydel Alexandra Morales, who later died due to her injuries. Police say they found her conscious and alert but also pinned inside the vehicle.

Morales, 33, was taken to Del Sol Medical Center and the other passengers were driven to University Medical Center and the El Paso Children’s Hospital.

Police say Martell stated he was not injured during the incident. He claimed to have remembered driving when he saw a car in front of him and tried to move out of the way but crashed, the affidavit states.

Police read Martel his Miranda Rights and statutory warnings, the document states.

Martell was asked to participate in Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, where his pupils were evaluated and he was asked to participate in a breathalyzer test. He recorded two scores of .135 BrAC readings. The legal limit of blood alcohol concentration in Texas is .08%.

He could not conduct a one-leg-stand portion of the test due to pain in his left inner knee and calf area.

