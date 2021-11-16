Man charged with Capital Murder following Nov. 2 death of El Pasoan Saffire Armenta in Midland

Saffire Armenta is remembered by her family as a “loving spirit” with a “big heart”.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Investigators in Midland County have made an arrest in the death of Saffire Armenta, 25, who was found burned on November 2.

Sergio Antonio Cerna, 37, has been charged with Capital Murder. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant while Cerna was in custody on unrelated charges in Reeves County.

A cause of death for Armenta has not yet been revealed by MCSO who says the investigation is on-going. A mugshot was not available at the time of publication, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

