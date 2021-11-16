Man charged with Capital Murder following Nov. 2 death of El Pasoan Saffire Armenta in Midland

Local

by: Erica Miller

Posted: / Updated:

Saffire Armenta is remembered by her family as a “loving spirit” with a “big heart”.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (Nexstar)- Investigators in Midland County have made an arrest in the death of Saffire Armenta, 25, who was found burned on November 2. 

Sergio Antonio Cerna, 37, has been charged with Capital Murder. The Midland County Sheriff’s Office served the warrant while Cerna was in custody on unrelated charges in Reeves County. 

A cause of death for Armenta has not yet been revealed by MCSO who says the investigation is on-going. A mugshot was not available at the time of publication, we will update this story as more information becomes available. 

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Studio 9 – Halloween Special / The Reagen-Alvaro

Karla's Tuesday Forecast on 9

EPISD trustees pick Diana Sayavedra as lone candidate for superintendent, would be first Hispanic woman to lead the district

Concerned community members speak during Canutillo ISD board meeting over book at High School Library

EPPD: 3-vehicle accident involving unmarked police car under investigation

Some 8 Million tons of Pandemic Related Plastic Waste Polluting Oceans, study says

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link