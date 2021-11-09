Man charged with animal cruelty; EPPD says cats shot with air rifle, caught on video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An East El Paso man was arrested by the El Paso Police Department after allegedly shooting two cats with an air rifle last month.
EPPD officials say that shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12th, officers from Pebble Hill Command were called to the 11300 block of Lake Erie about a criminal mischief in progress.
EPPD officials add that on Wednesday, October 27, 68-year-old Robert Lee Ramirez was placed under arrest and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.
