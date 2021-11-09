Man charged with animal cruelty; EPPD says cats shot with air rifle, caught on video

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An East El Paso man was arrested by the El Paso Police Department after allegedly shooting two cats with an air rifle last month.

EPPD officials say that shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 12th, officers from Pebble Hill Command were called to the 11300 block of Lake Erie about a criminal mischief in progress.

Further investigation revealed 2 cats had been shot with an air rifle. The Animal Cruelty Investigations Unit responded and were able to obtain surveillance video of the cats being shot. Two warrants were issued by Judge Horkowitz for Cruelty to an Animal with a bond of $2,000.00 for each count. el paso police department

EPPD officials add that on Wednesday, October 27, 68-year-old Robert Lee Ramirez was placed under arrest and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

