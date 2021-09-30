Man caught after allegedly burglarizing West El Paso garage

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Officials with the El Paso Police Department say an alleged burglar was caught red handed as he left a West El Paso homeowner’s garage.

Wednesday afternoon, officers from the Westside Regional Command Center were sent to a home along the 4000 block of Roadside.

When they arrived, the homeowner explained to the officers that 24-year-old, Daniel Isaiah Hull, was caught by a contractor walking out of one of the home’s detached garages and held for police.

“The officers discovered that Hull had cut a chain and padlock to enter one of the garages,” EPPD officials shared via a news release. “Hull removed the screen to one of the windows of the garage to make his way inside.”

EPPD added that Hull had taken a hammer, a hatchet, knee pads, and trash bags from the garages. The Officers also found Hull to have the tools used to break into the property in a backpack.

Hull was charged with Burglary of a Building, a State Jail Felony, and had seven outstanding traffic warrants.

Jail Magistrate Judge Myers issued a $10,000 bond for the Burglary Charge, and Hull was booked in the El Paso County Detention Facility.

