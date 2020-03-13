Man booked for scamming 16 people by advertising homes for sale, EPPD said

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Man booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, March 9 for felony theft over $200,000 stemming from a year and a half long investigation.

The investigation was conducted by the El Paso Police Department’s White Collar Crime Unit.

42-year-old Bernard Dennis was booked on a $100,000 bond, a release said.

In 2017, investigators learned Dennis had scammed 16 unknown victims by advertising purchases or sales of homes on cardboard signs, posted on street corners and medians throughout the city.

According to the release, Dennis would offer financing for buyers with little o no credit.

Dennis would offer financing to the buyers, continue to pay the mortgages for a short period of time, then default, causing the properties to go into foreclosure and eviction of the victims., the release said.

If you believe you have been a victim of this scam, please contact the EPPD Financial Crimes at (915) 212-4000.