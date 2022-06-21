EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after allegedly driving while intoxicated, trying to run from police, biting an officer and resisting arrest.

According to El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials, on Wednesday, June 15, officers spotted 37-year old Rogelio Fernando Guevara behind the wheel of a vehicle with no registration sticker. When they approached him, the also found him to be intoxicated, and handcuffed him.

While one officer was completing the DWI arrest, Guevara attempted to run from the second officer.

In the attempt to restrain Guevara both he and the officer fell to the ground and a violent struggle ensued

during which time Guevara bit the officer. Use of a taser to subdue Guevara proved ineffective. The incident was captured by an area resident’s surveillance cameras and partially by an individual’s cell phone. Assisting officers arrived and secured Guevara… EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

Guevara was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Wednesday, June 15 after receiving medical treatment. He has been charged with the following:

Charge: Assault on a Public Servant Bond: $10,000

Charge: Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport Bond: $1,500

Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Bond: $1,500

