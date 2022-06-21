EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after allegedly driving while intoxicated, trying to run from police, biting an officer and resisting arrest.
According to El Paso Police Department (EPPD) officials, on Wednesday, June 15, officers spotted 37-year old Rogelio Fernando Guevara behind the wheel of a vehicle with no registration sticker. When they approached him, the also found him to be intoxicated, and handcuffed him.
While one officer was completing the DWI arrest, Guevara attempted to run from the second officer.
Guevara was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on Wednesday, June 15 after receiving medical treatment. He has been charged with the following:
- Charge: Assault on a Public Servant Bond: $10,000
- Charge: Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport Bond: $1,500
- Charge: Driving While Intoxicated Bond: $1,500
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- ‘Peace of mind’: Biden encourages parents to get kids vaccinated
- Mystery ‘bunker’ in Michigan woods was built by kids, officials say
- Pilot hospitalized after Ontario County plane crash
- Immunize El Paso offers Covid-19 vaccines for children under 5
- Fox anchor: Jan. 6 witnesses outlining ‘huge, stunning, clear’ lack of voter fraud evidence
- Man bites EPPD officer after DWI traffic stop