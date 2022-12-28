EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to the El Paso Police Department, on Monday a man barricaded himself in a home in Far East El Paso and prompted the SWAT team to be called out after reportedly punching a woman and holding a knife to her throat while holding 1-year-old infant.

Police arrested 36-year-old Hector Garcia for aggravated assault and previous warrants for his arrest.

Police say on Monday, just after 12:30 in the morning, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command Center responded to the 2200 block of Tierra Bonita for a domestic assault in progress.

As officers arrived, they met with the victim and her four children ages 16, 11, 7 and 1.

The woman told officers Garcia punched her and held a knife to her throat while holding the one-year-old infant.

Officers learned Garcia had a handgun and a knife but remained inside the home when the victim and children left.

At 2 a.m. the SWAT team was called out to assist the officers with Garcia who shut himself inside the home and refused to come out.

Police say continued attempts to make contact with Garcia went on for several more hours and at one point, Garcia came out at the rear of the residence, yelled at officers who surrounded the home and quickly went back inside.

According to police, Garcia continued to refuse to come out. SWAT members deployed chemical agents forcing Garcia to exit through a window and surrender to officers.

Garcia was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.