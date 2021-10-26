Man attacked by two dogs in East Central El Paso

Police work the scene of the Central El Paso dog attack | Photo by Ruben Espinoza – KTSM

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An East Central El Paso homeowner was rushed to the hospital after being attacked by two dogs Tuesday morning.

According to officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD), officers were called to the 800 block of Mission, where a man cleaning his yard was attacked by two dogs.

EPPD did not elaborate on the breed of the dogs, but were in contact with their owner.

Emergency dispatch confirmed to KTSM that the man was transported to a local hospital for treatment of serious injuries as a result of the attack.

EPPD continue to investigate the incident. Look for updates in our newscasts, and right here on ktsm.com

