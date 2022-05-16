EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) has arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a teen in December 2021.

According to EPPD officials, 49-year-old Luis Renteria of Garland, Tx, was arrested last week by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force in Garland. Renteria was then extradited to El Paso. He’s charged with the following:

Murder: $500k Bond

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, $250k Bond

Police say the crime took place on December 30, 2021, along the 4000 block of Durazno. The victim, 16-year-old Isaiah Lerma, was shot and subsequently died at UMC.

Two others were transported to the hospital with gunshot wounds.

EPPD officials say their preliminary investigation revealed the victim and another person were involved in an

argument that escalated into a shooting. They add that the investigation is still ongoing.

