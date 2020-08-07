Man arrested in arson case

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an Aug. 1 fire at a Northeast shopping center, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Mario Chavez was initially arrested on Aug. 1, for burglary of a building and evading and resisting arrest. El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators re-booked Chavez Wednesday on one count of arson of a commercial building. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., El Paso Fire Department units were dispatched to the 8500 block of Dyer for a Condition 2 fire at a commercial building. Crews were able to contain the fire with no injuries reported.