Man arrested in arson case

Local

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was arrested Wednesday in connection to an Aug. 1 fire at a Northeast shopping center, according to the El Paso Fire Department.

Mario Chavez was initially arrested on Aug. 1, for burglary of a building and evading and resisting arrest. El Paso Fire Marshal’s Office Investigators re-booked Chavez Wednesday on one count of arson of a commercial building. He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., El Paso Fire Department units were dispatched to the 8500 block of Dyer for a Condition 2 fire at a commercial building. Crews were able to contain the fire with no injuries reported.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

vigil honors tattoo artist killed in crash

Flu season quickly approaching amid the pandemic

CDC advises parents to look out for polio-like condition in children

JRUSSEL AT NOON

Border agents rescue man from canal

local pastor recovers from covid-19

More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

More crime

More Crime