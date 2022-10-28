SOCORRO, Texas (KTSM) – On October 27, 2022, at 11:00 am, the Socorro Criminal Investigations Division coordinated a surrender with the Suspect at the Ysleta Port of Entry.

With assistance from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the Socorro Police Patrol Division, the Suspect was taken into custody without incident.

The Suspect was identified as 37-year-old Ernesto Zavala who was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility facing charges of aggravated sexual assault under a $101,000.00 bond.