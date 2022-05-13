EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Friday morning the arrest of a man for injuring a 3-year-old Chihuahua named Millie.
EPPD officials say 29-year-old Anthony Leonard Moore of West El Paso, was arrested after Westside Patrol Officers responded to an animal cruelty charge shortly before 4 a.m. along the 100 block of South Resler.
According to the EPPD, officers received information that Moore had struck Millie on the torso five times.
A warrant for Moore was issued and he was arrested and transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility.
Moore is charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, under a bond of $2500.
