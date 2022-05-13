EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Friday morning the arrest of a man for injuring a 3-year-old Chihuahua named Millie.

EPPD officials say 29-year-old Anthony Leonard Moore of West El Paso, was arrested after Westside Patrol Officers responded to an animal cruelty charge shortly before 4 a.m. along the 100 block of South Resler.

According to the EPPD, officers received information that Moore had struck Millie on the torso five times.

Further investigation was conducted by the Animal Cruelty Unit and they met with Moore who admitted

to striking the Chihuahua because she ran off. Moore was observed on video picking up the Chihuahua by the collar and striking her on the side of her body

as she yelped in pain. It was later determined the canine sustained multiple

fractures from being struck by Moore EL PASO POLICE DEPARTMENT

A warrant for Moore was issued and he was arrested and transported to the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Moore is charged with Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, under a bond of $2500.

