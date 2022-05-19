EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) Deputies arrested a man after he was reportedly throwing rocks at passing vehicles.
Shortly after midnight on Tuesday, May 17, EPCSO Deputies were sent to I-10 West at mile marker 46 in reference to criminal mischief. Witnesses say a man had been throwing rocks at passing vehicles.
Deputies arrived at the scene and located 29-year-old Tony Wells Jr., who matched the description given by witnesses.
After a brief foot chase, Wells was taken into custody.
Officials say the damage Wells allegedly caused is estimated at over $12,000.
Wells was booked into the El Paso County Jail under a $14,500 bond.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
- Possible monkeypox case reported in New York City, health department says
- Many more asylum-seekers are border bound whether Title 42 is in place or not, migrant says
- ‘Title 42 is the only thing we have,’ border mayor says
- El Paso ISD restructures five high-ranking positions
- Texas Governor issues statement on Mesquite Heat, other wildfires burning across Texas
- Rep. Cawthorn calls on ‘Dark MAGA’ after primary defeat