EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after attempting to mail marijuana to an inmate at the El Paso County Jail Annex.

According to officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, while processing inbound mail, an officer ” detected a strong odor of marijuana” coming from an envelope addressed to an inmate at the Annex.

Further inspection of the letter found a “yellow, waxy substance within the papers” which ended up being marijuana.

The EPCSO’s Narcotics Unit and the Serious Threats, Gangs, and Intelligence Unit (STGIU) then began an investigation into the discovery.

Detectives, along with help from the United States Postal Inspections Service, were able to trace the mail using the postal stamp on the letter.

During the investigation, investigators were able to determine that Benjamin Borunda sent the letter to the Jail Annex.

As a result of the investigation, Detectives obtained a warrant of arrest for the Manufacture/Delivery of Control Substance for Borunda.

On June 16, Borunda was arrested by the EPCSO Narcotics Unit and later booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, under a bond of $10,000.00.

Benjamin Borunda – Mug shot courtesy EPCSO

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.