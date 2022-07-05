EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After a stabbing with a knife attempt, a man was arrested on Sunday night by the El Paso County Sheriff Office Deputies.

The incident happened Sunday July 3rd at approximately 7:00 p.m on the 1100 block of Serenata in San Elizario, Texas and the initial call was placed for aggravated assault.

According to authorities, when deputies arrived to the scene, discovered that 45-year-old Mark Anthony Bravo had fled the scene.

The suspect was later found by the Socorro Police Department and turned over to Sheriff’s Office Deputies.

When Bravo was being placed under arrest for the aggravated assault, tried to escape from the Deputies and taken into custody shortly after. He now faces charges of aggravated assault and escape and a bond of $55,000, according to EPCSO.

