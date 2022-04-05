EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Fire Department (EFPD)’s Fire Marshal Investigators have arrested a man in connection with an arson in South Central El Paso.

According to EPFD officials, at 5 a.m. on March 30, 2022,, crews responded to reports of a possible fire in a structure at the 4900 block of Alameda.

Fire crews promptly and successfully put out the fire without injuries. while Fire Marshals conducted a fire cause and origin investigation.

After the fire, security officers, with the assistance of El Paso Sheriff’s Deputies on the scene, detained a person of interest following the incident.

Witnesses identified 33-year-old Terry Donte Godfrey of intentionally starting the fire.

Fire Marshal Investigators arrested Mr. Godfrey and booked him into the El Paso County Detention Facility, under a $40,000 bond.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.