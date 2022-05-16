EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man is behind bars after a late-night shooting in Northeast El Paso.

Northeast Regional Command patrol officers were sent to a shooting call along the 7000 block of Datil Drive, shortly after 10:30 p.m. Sunday night.

Once there officers met with 22 –year old Tyjae Simmons, who was in possession of a handgun and identified himself as the shooter.

Police say the victim of the shooting had already driven himself to a nearby fire station for aid.

According to investigators, the victim arrived at the residence on Datil to look into a matter that occurred at another location earlier in the evening.

The unnamed victim confronted a woman in the driveway and assaulted her. Simmons then shot the victim as he was walking back to his car.

Simmons was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility, he’s being held on a $100,000 bond.

Police add that the victim is also facing assault charges.

Tyjae Simmons – Mug shot courtesy EPPD

