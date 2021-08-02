UPDATE: Police release mugshot of man arrested for shooting at couple in car

El Paso, TX (KTSM) – A dispute among two drivers led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man for shooting at another driver and her passenger on the 10100 block of Dyer.

The victims were the driver, Veronica Varela, 36, and her passenger Hugo Frescas, 40. Frescas was shot multiple times by David Saenz, 36, on the night of June 19.

According to authorities, the two vehicles were on Dyer Street when the drivers got involved in a dispute at around 12:30 a.m. As they continued driving, Saenz began firing at the couple.

Detectives with the El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit, along with the local postal inspector, arrested the 36-year-old man. He was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Saenz has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He was given a $1 million bond.

