Man arrested after brandishing weapon at El Paso County Sheriff deputies

EL PASO, Texas – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a man when they observed a trailer pulled by his vehicle was not displaying a license plate.

Police conducted the traffic stop on the 7200 block of Doniphan around 4 p.m.

Their encounter ended with 41-year-old Mario Banda fleeing his vehicle on foot and brandishing a weapon at the deputies while they chased him on foot. Law enforcement did not say whether Banda discharged his weapon but the deputies tased him.

He was arrested and taken into custody for possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, evading arrest or attention and aggravated assault of a peace officer.

The sheriff’s department says the case is being investigated.