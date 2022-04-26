EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A Las Cruces man is behind bars after shooting a man last week in a dispute over a vehicle.

According to Alamogordo Police Department, their officers were sent to the 500 block of New York Avenue on April 17, on a ‘shots fired’ call.

As a result of the investigation by APD Officers and detectives, they discovered that 57-year-old Octavio Pando of Las Cruces, New Mexico, confronted a man during a dispute over a vehicle, and shot him in the leg.

Pando was believed to have fled Alamogordo, returning to Las Cruces.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Pando and, with the assistance of the Doña Ana County Sherriff’s Office, was arrested on the warrant.

Pando is charged with Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon and Shooting at or from a Motor

Vehicle.

He is being held at the Doña Ana Detention Center, awaiting extradition to Otero County.

