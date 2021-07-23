Man accused of setting West Side house on fire charged with capital murder

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 40-year-old man arrested for allegedly setting a West Side home on fire is charged with capital murder after his brother was killed in the incident.

The El Paso Police Department says Philip Daniel Mills set fire to a residence located at 6001 Fandango Place on Thursday at 11:30 p.m. He was arrested after police suspected him of causing the blaze.

Investigators say Mills left the residence after setting the house on fire with his mother and brother inside.

His brother, Paul Aaron Mills, 54, died after suffering severe burns, police say. Firefighters pulled him from the residence and he was transported to a hospital where he died.

El Paso fire fighters found Florence Annette Mills, 82, walking out of the residence with burns.

Police say they saw Mills was found running in the area and told police his office was on fire, a news release says. The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons and Fire Department marshals are investigating the incident.

Detectives arrested Mills after obtaining an arrest warrant for capital murder and arson. He is awaiting to be booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

