EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who entered a home and stabbed an occupant multiple times.

On Monday, February 20, 2023, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the 100 block of NE J Ave, El Paso County, Texas, in reference to a Burglary of Habitation.

Upon arrival, deputies met with the victim, who said that 25-year-old Nathaniel Archuleta forced his way into his residence and stabbed him multiple times on his back and face.

During the investigation, Deputies learned that Archuleta had assaulted another person at the residence earlier that morning.

Archuleta was re-booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Burglary of Habitation with a $50,000.00 bond.