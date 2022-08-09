EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was arrested with marijuana and prescription pills.

On Saturday, August 6th, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies, conducted a traffic stop at the 14100 block of Fort Defiance Dr.

Through the course of the investigation, deputies located the illegal substances underneath the center console.

According to El Paso Police the driver of the vehicle was identified as 24-year-old, Victor Gonzalez. He was arrested and charged with possession of controlled substance, and possession of marijuana: < 2 oz.

Gonzalez was booked into the El Paso County Jail under a $6,000 bond

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store