EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man accused of stabbing another man to death outside of a Speedway gas station in Downtown El Paso last year has accepted a plea deal.

Jonathon Baclet, 24, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison with a year of credit for time served.

Baclet admitted to stabbing 34-year-old Victor Iram Fernandez outside of the gas station at Yandell and Stanton on Dec. 13, 2021.